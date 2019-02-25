Police are looking for a man they say impersonated an officer and sexually assaulted a stopped a driver along Loop 820.

Fort Worth police will provide an update on this case at 2 p.m. Monday. Live video will be available at the top of this page.

Fort Worth police detectives are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who impersonated a police officer and sexually assaulted a woman during a supposed traffic stop.

A woman told police she was driving on Loop 820 near Team Ranch Road on Monday, Feb. 18 at about 8:15 p.m. when she saw a black Dodge Charger with a white spotlight on the driver’s side door and a red flashing light on the roof driving behind her vehicle.

She thought it was a police officer attempting to stop her, so she pulled over on the northbound shoulder at the Team Ranch Road exit.

A man exited the vehicle and told her to get out of her car and to walk to the passenger side of his Dodge Charger. It was there, the woman told police, that the man sexually assaulted her.

The man, whose race was not known, is described as about 6 feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a dark-colored jacket with dark-colored “jogger-style” pants tucked into white high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers. The victim said he had a southern accent.

The Dodge Charger had tinted windows, tinted “black out style,” real tail light covers, black rims and a Texas license plate.

Police have not said if the man was dressed as a police officer or if he was carrying a weapon.

If you have any information about the incident, call 817-469-8477.