Detectives Seek Identity of Deceased Man

Dallas police are seeking the identity of a man who was shot dead in what police believe was a burglary in progress.

On June 25 at about 2:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call at Gabby Hall Auto Parts at 8365 C F Hawn Freeway. The owner of the shop, 52-year-old Rusom Tsegu, told police he shot and killed an unknown intruder.

Tsegu was interviewed by detectives and released pending a ruling from the Dallas County Grand Jury.

Detectives are now hoping the public can help identify the man who was shot and killed. If you know who the man is, contact Detective Isom at 214-671-3701.



