Fort Worth homicide detectives are asking for help identifying the person in this surveillance video -- they'd like to speak with him regarding an homicide outside of the convenience store on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.

Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old.

Keonduric Glasco-Young was fatally shot Tuesday night at about 8:15 p.m. in the parking lot of the OK Food Mart on the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive along the Fort Worth/Arlington line.

Glasco-Young, a drop-out sophomore from Southwest High School according to the Fort Worth Independent School District, was shot in his upper body and died at a nearby hospital. Police have not revealed a motive for the shooting.

Surveillance video obtained in the investigation shows a man walking outside the OK Food Mart about 20 minutes before the shooting took place. Police have not said whether the person is suspected of pulling the trigger, only that they want to identify and interview the person.

The man is described as about 5 feet 10 inches tall, black, with dreadlocks and between 20 and 25 years old. In the video he is wearing a camouflage jacket, jeans shorts and black or dark-colored athletic shoes.

Anyone who has information on this homicide or this person of interest is asked to call 817-392-4342.