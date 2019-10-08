Detectives Investigate Robbery & Sexual Assault in Lake Highlands - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Detectives Investigate Robbery & Sexual Assault in Lake Highlands

By Katy Blakey

Published 42 minutes ago

    Dallas police detectives investigate a home invasion and sexual assault in Lake Highlands on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019.

    Dallas police say they are investigating a home invasion and sexual assault in Lake Highlands that happened early Tuesday morning.

    Neighbors told NBC 5 a man broke into a woman's home and assaulted her. They said she was able to get away and run to a neighbor's house for help. 

    It happened during the early hours of Tuesday morning at a home in a neighborhood near Walnut Hill Lane and Audelia Road. 

    Crime scene detectives could be seen going in and out of the home collecting evidence Tuesday afternoon. 

    Dallas police would not confirm the details of exactly what happened, only that they were investigating it as a robbery and sexual assault. 

