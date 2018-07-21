While many people chose to stay inside on Saturday, some decided to brave the record-breaking heat.

Hundreds of people headed out to Klyde Warren Park for “STEM in the Park,” despite the record heat.

The event is put on by Dallas Millennial Club's, and celebrates science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Noble Madu, president of Dallas Millennial Club, said they knew the heat was coming and made sure to come prepared.

"We have misters, big tents… we made sure to prep this environment to keep it as cool as possible," Madu said.

He said they also stocked the park with fans, sunscreen, umbrellas, and buckets of water bottles.

"The Dallas community is so great. We had over 1,000 water bottles donated in less than 5 hours," Madu said.

Madu said they made sure not only attendees were safe, but also volunteers.

"We had volunteers initially sign up for 5 to 6 hour shifts, but since it was so hot we cut them down to 2 to 3 hour shifts because it was so hot," said Madu.