Despite Losing its Leader Neighborhood Carries on Tradition

A Bedford neighborhood known for over-the-top Christmas decorations is missing its brightest light. The man whose home was at the heart of the display passed away this summer. But his legacy is still shining.

December in Bedford's Glenbrook neighborhood brings a special kind of magic.

"This gives us six weeks with our imagination to live in a perfect world," said neighbor Mike Skiles.

All the homes are lined with lights but everyone is drawn to the star of the show. It’s a yearly pilgrimage to one house on Huntington Lane that can't be missed.

"Came here when I was a kid, bring my son because I grew up right around the corner," said Jeremy Florey.

The man who lived there made it his mission to light up the season.

"It's lighting, race cars and the penguins are sliding down," said seven-year-old Olivia Crane, who took in every detail of the display Monday night.

At first neighbors tried to keep up.

"We finally had a sign in the front yard there that it just said ditto with an arrow pointing to his,” Skiles said. “We couldn't top anything he was doing so we just joined him."

But this year there's a different sign posted in Skiles’ yard, honoring his friend and neighbor of 35 years, Dennis Bianchi.

"That's his legacy right there," Skiles said.

Bianchi passed away from a heart attack in July.

"We thought it would be dark over here," Skiles said.

But his kids decided to keep the show going for one more year.

"It's kind of a happy, sad time this year, just because of the memories that we have made," said Mike Skiles’ wife Sandy Skiles.

"It means I'm coming back every day in December this year because I have so many memories here and I just want to be able to enjoy them while they last," said another visitor 17-year-old Aaron Norgaard.

And though the man who built it can't be there anymore…

"He was always out here in the front yard, greeting everyone with a smile," Norgaard said.

The light he brought is still shining, through generations of joy.

Neighbors are promising to step up their decorations next year to try to fill the void, but they know it's a tough act to follow.