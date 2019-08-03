DeSoto Woman Arrested for Shooting Husband: Police

Desoto Police arrested Keisha Nixon for the first degree felony offense of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon causing serious bodily injury to a Family Member, for shooting her husband.

Police responded to a "shooting with injury" call on Wednesday in the 900 block of Place Louie and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police said the man's wife, Keisha Nixon, told officers she shot her husband in self-defense after an argument.

During the investigation, police said detectives determined the story provided by Nixon did not match evidence collected at the scene. Nixon was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

She is currently in the Dallas County Jail, awaiting arraignment by a judge, police said. Additional charges are possible as the investigation continues.