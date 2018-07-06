DeSoto police arrested a man after finding a dead puppy in a dumpster with severe head wounds.

Officers were responding to a call on the 900 block of N. Hamptod road after a security camera caught a man in a dumpster who appeared to be stomping on something.

The first officer was on scene with minutes of the call and was able to detain the suspect.

When police examined the scene, a small brown puppy was found deceased inside the dumpster.

The man, Paige Armani Franklin, was arrested and transported to the Tri-City jail for Cruelty to Animals, a third degree felony.

The puppy was taken by animal control to a near-by animal hospital for a necropsy.