Desoto ISD Considering Big Changes to Administrative Staff

The Desoto Independent School District is considering sweeping changes in the administrative staff. The school board is considering a controversial recommendation to not renew contracts for several administrators. This comes after the former superintendent was "relieved of his duties" last month. (Published 26 minutes ago)

The Desoto Independent School District is considering sweeping changes in the administrative staff.

The school board is considering a controversial recommendation to not renew contracts for several administrators.

This comes after the former superintendent was "relieved of his duties" last month.

At Monday's school board meeting, many of the agenda items were related to changing the way the district does business, from the national search for a new superintendent, to how kids are being taught in the classroom.

9 Dead as Van Strikes Toronto Pedestrians

A van driver plowed into Toronto pedestrians Monday, leaving nine dead and 16 injured. The van fled the scene and the driver was taken into custody a short time later. (Published Monday, April 23, 2018)

"How long are we going tolerate what amounts to medical malpractice to take place on children at the expense of children," said Aubrey Hooper a Desoto ISD Trustee.

"I'm having commitment phobia about a new superintendent, so I want the best possible process in place. I don't want to be, for lack of a better word, that girl who's rushing to get married and take that first guy who comes along. I don't want that for Desoto," said Sandre Moncriffe, a Desoto ISD Trustee.

NBC 5 Reporter Noelle Walker spoke to two administrators by phone Monday night who said they got letters telling them they had the option to resign or be removed.

One administrator told Walker she felt forced to resign, or risk having a non-renewed contract on her record, making it difficult to get another job.

Another one told Walker he got a letter asking him to to leave despite being on the list for "employees of the year" last year. He plans to appeal if his contract isn't renewed.