Derrill Osborn, Former Neiman Marcus Fashion Executive, Collector and Dallas Style Icon, Dies at 76

Derrill Osborn, the celebrated former Neiman Marcus men’s fashion executive whose own distinctive style — mustachioed face, wide-brimmed hat, boutonniere — and fabled collection of bovine-themed art and antiques earned him attention everywhere from GQ to The New York Times, died Monday at his home in Dallas. He was 76.

A cause of death has not been determined, but Osborn was discovered in the bedroom of his Oak Lawn townhouse, according to his friend Benny Hinkle III, who owns Dallas' Benny Jack Antiques.

Osborn had previously written his own obituary, which he paid for and delivered in person months ago to The Dallas Morning News, believed to be a first for the newspaper. Osborn then gave Hinkle an announcement card with details about his own memorial service (time and date left blank) and asked Hinkle to post it on the fashion legend's Facebook page after his death.

