Derailed Freight Train Closes Major Fort Worth Street

North Main Street was closed near Meacham Airport in Fort Worth after more than two dozen freight train cars derailed. (Published May 2, 2018)

Fort Worth firefighters say a portion of North Main Street will be closed for several hours after a freight train ran off its tracks early Wednesday morning.

About 40 rail cars rolled south from a rail yard near Meacham Airport at about 1:30 a.m., authorities said. More than two dozen of those cars derailed on the 4300 block of North Main Street, blocking the road.

No injuries were reported.

North Main Street was expected to remain closed between Terminal Road to Loop 820 until late Wednesday, firefighters said. Use Blue Mound Road as a detour.

The south entrance to Meacham Airport was not affected.

Firefighters said there appeared to be no leaks or cargo spills since most of the derailed freight cars were empty.

