Deputies in Johnson County March for Pay Increase

Dozens marched in Johnson County to call for increased pay for deputies. (Published Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018)

Deputies in Johnson County hit the streets Saturday to demand an increase in pay.

Some said their salaries are so low they're on government assistance and they're asking county commissioners to pass a 25 percent pay increase.

The starting salary for a deputy in Johnson County is $37,000, much lower than other departments, said James Novian, a detective, and president of the Johnson County Sheriff's Association.

He has 13 years with the department and said he makes less than a $50,000 salary.

Novian said the sheriff's association recently surveyed all deputies and dispatchers.

It found 15 members accepting school lunch assistance, six taking donated clothing and one getting food from a pantry.

A citizen who learned of the salary issues organized Saturday's walk, Novian said.

The citizen called it the "Pray for Pay" walk.

If their prayers are answered, each deputy will see a 25 percent pay increase this year.

In the meantime, grandmother and Detective DeeDee Mihalchik said she'll continue to work multiple part-time jobs to make ends meet.

"Based on my salary and what my expenses, basic expenses were, I was like negative $340," Mihalchik said. "My youngest daughter, she's a senior in high school and she misses me."

To draw attention to their plea, supporters made a 10-mile trek Saturday from Burleson to Joshua and back, holding signs, wearing 'Back the Blue' shirts and waving at passers-by.

County commissioners are looking at the pay issue during ongoing budget talks.

At least one commissioner has already said that a 25 percent pay increase in one year may be too steep.

Two more budget meetings are scheduled for next week.