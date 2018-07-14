One man is dead after being hit after taking photos of a previous crash on the side of the roadway in Dallas.

The 27-year-old man, who has not been identified, was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Interstate 35E near Market Center in Dallas.

Detective Raul Reyna said the man that died had accidentally sideswiped a vehicle that was involved in a previous crash on the side of I-35E. Reyna said the man had gotten out of his Honda to take photos of the damage and talk to the other drivers.

Investigators said when the man was returning to his vehicle, he was hit by another car, killing him. The vehicle that hit the man did not stop and kept going. Witnesses told investigators it was a low profile dark colored small car or SUV.

The victim has only been identified as a 27-year-old Indian male. Detectives said the vehicle that hit the man has extensive damage to the right front and likely did not get far from the crash scene. Deputies did canvass the area, but were not able to locate the vehicle.