Denton city leaders expect to discuss funding for the renovation of the city's longtime city hall in the spring. (Published Dec. 26, 2018)

The new year could bring the beginning of a rebirth for the building that once housed Denton's police and fire departments and the city jail.

Once the focal point of Denton city government, the building now known as City Hall West is quiet.

“It's just a vacant facility,” said Mario Canizares, Assistant Denton City Manager. “So, it's not being used for any type of city operations."

Built in 1927, the building was vacated in 2016. The former city hall is empty — but not forgotten.

“The intent is get it back in operation and a fully functioning facility,” he said.

In August of 2017, a 24-person panel began studying the future of City Hall West. The group of residents, including a handful of city council members, recently recommended the building be fixed up and turned into a multi-purpose arts facility hosting everything from meetings and weddings to community theater.

“There's been quite a bit of public interest in this facility,” said Canizares.

Returning City Hall West to its former glory will cost between $6 and $7 million. That, says Canizares, it the biggest challenge. The property is also listed on the Texas Historic Registry, limiting the work that can be done.

“If we were to proceed with renovations, full renovations to the structure, we would want to hire an architect that's well-versed in those rules and regulations and guidelines,” he said.

Denton city council recently approved replacing the windows in the 90-plus-year-old building. Work is scheduled to begin in January and should be done by the end of next year. No other funding has been secured for renovations, though Canizares expects City Hall West to be part of the 2019 budget discussion.

The city has big goals for its long-time city hall — which will come at a big cost.

"Ultimately, our hope is to restore the structure to its original grandeur," he said.