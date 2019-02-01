Denton Unveils Coyote Tracking App

With an increasing number of coyote sightings reported, the city of Denton has introduced an app, which lets residents know where the wild animals were spotted. It also offers advice regarding what to do in a coyote encounter.

Debbie Marmolejo hears them often, right behind her Denton home.

“They just started about a week ago, howling every night between two and four am,” said Marmolejo. “You can hear them howling to each other."

Concern over suburban coyote sightings has grown in North Texas, especially after several attacks on people and pets in Frisco in recent months.

“I know not to go back there in the middle of the night,” she said, regarding the open field behind her residence. “Even when I see them near work, I just steer clear from them."

As of Friday, Denton’s new coyote app is online. It includes a map, which tells people where the animals have been spotted, and whether they were involved in an incident.

“The purpose of the map is to educate them so they know where they're at,” said Tiffany Thomson, Denton’s director of customer service. “And what to do if they see a coyote in their neighborhood."

The app also includes advice for scaring off curious coyotes, and tips to lessen the likelihood of coming across one in the first place. In Denton, there have been no reports of humans being attacked by coyotes, but a handful of small pets have been killed.

City officials also addressed concerns raised by some, over whether the city planned to remove coyotes.

“This is not in any way to eradicate the wildlife,” said Thomson.

This is mating season, so wildlife experts say coyotes are more active. Construction is squeezing out space where the animals live.

“The animals just don't know where to go,” said Marmolejo.

More and more, it seems -- they go where they want.

“As long as I stay away from them, and they stay away from me."