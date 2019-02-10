Denton Sgt. has Part of Ear Bitten Off By Suspect During Traffic Stop

A Denton police sergeant got a part of his ear bitten off during a traffic stop Friday night.

According to Denton police, a traffic stop was conducted in the 1500 block of I-35E at 11 p.m. Friday.

45-year-old Christopher Michael Rogers was being investigated for driving while intoxicated.

Rogers was not cooperating with officers and refused to exit his car after being told to do so several times.

Officers then attempted to force Rogers out of the car, but he continued to resist.

When they were finally able to get Rogers out of the car and onto the ground, he started to bite the sergeant conducting the investigation.

The sergeant, who Denton police are not identifying at this time, sustained injuries to his head and a portion of his ear was bitten off.

Rogers was placed into custody and has multiple charges including resisting arrest and assault on a peace officer.

Denton police said the sergeant is at home recovering.