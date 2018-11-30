Denton Sets Up Practice Site For Roundabout Construction

It's been said that practice makes perfect. The city of Denton is offering a place to practice, in anticipation of the construction of a new roundabout at a major intersection in the North Texas city. (Published 2 hours ago)

Denton is about to get its first traffic roundabout in a major traffic corridor.

City officials want to make sure motorists are prepared.

At the city’s Service Center on Texas Street, the setup looks sort of like an obstacle course. But instead, it’s a sign of things to come for Denton commuters, one which will have them driving in circles.

“There's always skepticism with roundabouts,” said city engineer Todd Estes. “It's something a lot of people are not comfortable with."

To change that, the city constructed a practice roundabout. City employees working at the service center will use it to get used to the changes. Jason Ballard, a 25-year veteran of the Denton Fire Department, drove his large ladder truck through the roundabout several times Friday.

“You don't see many, at least in this part of the state,” said Ballard.

Denton is about to get its first major roundabout, at the busy intersection of Bonnie Brae and Scripture Streets. The changes are part of a street widening project from Interstate 35E to US Highway 380. Construction is scheduled to begin next summer.

“It will be an education for the drivers here in town to learn the process of how to maneuver a roundabout,” said Ballard.

The city of Denton plans a big public education campaign leading up to the roundabout. The Texas Street setup is part of that, giving drivers the chance to experience the roundabout in a controlled environment.

“There's not more cars coming up on you,” said Estes. “So you don't have these outside influences where you're not nervous about something new, plus you don't have the sheer number of people."

Whatever confusion may exist with roundabouts, traffic engineers say they make intersections safer. They tend to slow traffic, and they nearly eliminate the possibility of t-bone crashes because of the circular nature, which eliminates the angle of entry at a traditional intersection.

“I'm not worrying about is this person turning left, is that one going straight,” said Estes.

“Just like any four way stop, it's a challenge to know, okay, who goes next?" added Ballard.

Challenges -- which also come with any traffic pattern change. The chance to practice – could make it easier.

“You can come and try it, give us your feedback,” said Estes. “So we know where to improve. So we know where to do things better."