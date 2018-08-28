Denton Reveals Shortlist for New Chief of Police

The City of Denton on Monday released a shortlist of finalists for chief of police.

• Frank Dixon, Assistant Police Chief, Austin, TX

• Pat Gallagher, Deputy Police Chief, Virginia Beach, VA

• Christy Martinez, Assistant Police Chief, Grand Prairie, TX

• Floyd Mitchell, Police Chief, Temple, TX

• Mark D. Schauer, Assistant Police Chief, Corpus Christi, TX

• Cleveland Spruill, Sr., Police Chief, Huntersville, NC

"Public safety is an integral part of the services we provide as a City and is important to the Denton community," City Manager Todd Hileman said in a news release. "All of the finalists have a diverse set of experiences and strong leadership qualities that will assist the Denton Police Department as they continue to serve and protect our residents."

The city began its nationwide selection process in June, working with the recruitment firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. Finalists were selected from a total of 111 applications.

The six finalists underwent screening interviews and face additional questions at the end of the week.

The public was invited to meet the candidates at a reception on Thursday evening. It will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Training Center at 719 E. Hickory St.

City officials provided brief biographies of the six finalists:

Assistant Chief Frank Dixon, Austin Police Department: Assistant Chief Dixon has served with the Austin Police Department for 23 years. He currently leads the Department's South Patrol Bureau, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and the Special Operations Division, which includes the SWAT team, Bomb Squad, Air Support Unit, and K-9 Unit. Prior to being appointed Assistant Chief, Dixon was a lieutenant in the Internal Affairs Division, and has previously served as a lieutenant in the Organized Crime Division and the Region 3 Patrol Services Division. He has also served in other various roles, including uniformed patrol, Street Response, Narcotics, Gang Unit/Major Crimes Task Force, Homicide Detective, Patrol K-9, SWAT Sergeant, and Counter-Assault Strike Team. Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lamar University and is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police by the Police Executive Research Forum, APD's Leadership Command College, and the West Point Leadership Course.



Deputy Chief Pat Gallagher, Virginia Beach Police Department: Deputy Chief Gallagher has served with the Virginia Beach Police Department for 28 years. He is currently the Division Commander of the Investigative Division, which includes the Detective Bureau, Special Investigations, and Forensic Services. He has previously served as a sergeant, lieutenant, and captain, where he commanded the 2nd and 4th Precincts with Virginia Beach PD. His previous assignments include Criminal Investigations, Special Operations (Mounted Patrol), and CALEA Accreditation Manager. Prior to his career in law enforcement, Gallagher was a member of the U.S. Army's Military Police Corps. Gallagher holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice and a Master of Public Administration from Old Dominion University. He is also a graduate of the F.B.I. National Academy, Senior Management Institute for Police, and Police Executive Leadership Institute, and holds several law enforcement certifications.



Assistant Chief Christy Martinez, Grand Prairie Police Department: As an Assistant Chief with Grand Prairie PD, Martinez has led the Special Operations and Field Operations Bureaus. Her previous assignments with GPPD include patrol, property crimes investigations, child and sex crimes investigations, patrol sergeant, field training sergeant, property/financial crimes sergeant, and liaison on the Secret Service Task Force and Intellectual Property Crimes Task Force. Martinez began her law enforcement career with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office where she served as a detention officer and communications specialist. She holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and criminology from the University of Texas at Arlington and is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration from Tarleton State University. She is a graduate of the School of Police Supervision, FBI Command College, and FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association Command and Executive Courses.



Chief Floyd Mitchell, Temple Police Department: Chief Mitchell was appointed Chief of Police for the Temple Police Department in September 2015. Prior to this appointment, Mitchell served more than 25 years with the Kansas City (Missouri) Police Department, where he held numerous ranks including sergeant, captain, and major (division commander). His assignments included patrol, undercover narcotics, internal affairs, recruiting and background, and the public information office. Mitchell has also served as the administrative aid to the Chief of Police, Assistant Division Commander at the East and Metro Patrol Division Stations, Commander of Tactical Response, Value Based Initiative Grant Administrator, Homicide Commander, and Division Commander of Metro Patrol Station. Prior to his law enforcement career, Mitchell served four years in the U.S. Air Force. He holds a master's degree in business administration from Baker University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Policing, and the U.S. Army and General Staff College Organizational Leadership for Executives Course.



Assistant Chief Mark Schauer, Corpus Christi Police Department: Assistant Chief Schauer has served with the Corpus Christi Police Department for 36 years. He currently leads the Operations Bureau which includes Patrol, Traffic, the Crime Reduction Unit (bike, small motorcycle patrols, and directed patrol officers), Crime Prevention, the Gang Unit, the Emergency Response Unit (SWAT, Bomb Squad, and hostage negotiations), and the Crisis Intervention Team. Throughout his time with CCPD, Assistant Chief Schauer has been a supervisor over all areas of the department. Schauer holds a bachelor's degree in biology from the University of Illinois (Champaign/Urbana) and a Master of Public Administration from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, where he also serves as an adjunct professor. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police by the Police Executive Research Forum and a graduate of the FBI National Academy.



Chief Cleveland Spruill, Huntersville Police Department: Chief Spruill was appointed Chief of the Huntersville, North Carolina Police Department in May 2014 and has held positions in law enforcement for more than 31 years. Prior to this appointment, Spruill served on the Alexandria Police Department for nearly 27 years, which included 17 years of command-level experience with assignments in each of the major bureaus. His final assignment with Alexandria PD was as Executive Deputy Chief where he managed more than 320 sworn personnel and 105 civilian employees and served a population of more than 150,000. Prior to his law enforcement career, Spruill served in the U.S. Army, assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Battalion at Ft. Meyer, VA. Spruill holds a bachelor's and master's degree in business management from Johns Hopkins University, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and is attending the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police.