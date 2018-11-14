Denton Police Look for Hit and Run Driver

Denton police are looking for a hit-and-run driver who seriously injured a man walking across a downtown street late Friday.

Steffan Melnar was crossing South Carroll Boulevard at West Hickory Street Friday when he was hit by an unknown vehicle. Denton police are investigating, but have made no arrests.

Melnar was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He said he's crossed the intersection thousands of his time, on his way to and from work, and after a night out. He said waited for the light to turn, giving him the right-of-way, before he was struck.

"I made my way across and remember getting about halfway across," Melnar said. "And everything went black. Everything cut out."

Melnar said he woke up in an ambulance, where an EMT described what happened.

"This person was going pretty fast," he said. "And they didn't stop."

Melnar might not recall the moment of impact, but there are painful reminders. He suffered two broken legs, a broken pelvis and facial fractures. He needs surgery to repair his knee. He has multiple bumps, scrapes, cuts and bruises.

Despite his injuries, he said he felt fortunate.

"If the person was driving a different kind of car, I might not have stood a chance at all," Melnar said. "Maybe it's a factor as small as that, that I'm even still here."

The street where Melnar was struck is six lanes wide. Some residents tell NBC 5 that they have difficulty crossing the street, because of speeding traffic. Melnar said he has never had so much as a close call there.

He said Denton police recovered a video from a camera at a nearby business, which is part of their investigation. But so far, no one has been charged in the hit-and-run.

Melnar's friends have stepped up, raising well over $3,000 through a GoFundMe page. The money will help offset medical bills, which is one more reason he's thankful.

"I would never ask them to go to the plate for me," he said. "So, the fact that people have stepped up for me is really awesome, and I'm very thankful for that."