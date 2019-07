Sarbresh, a 2-year-old Asian boy, was reporting missing in the 2400 block of W. Prairie Street Tuesday afternoon.

Denton police and firefighters are going door-to-door, searching for a missing toddler.

Sarbresh is wearing a blue and white plaid shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

