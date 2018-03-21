Denton Police Issue Warning About Telephone Warrant Scam - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Denton Police Issue Warning About Telephone Warrant Scam

By Lauren Crawford

Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    A scam alert warning is issued in Denton after a person has been reported to be falsely representing the Denton Police Department.

    The false identifier is using legitimate names of police officers to support and assist in the criminal activity, Denton police said.

    The scam has been described as a call advising citizens that a warrant for their arrest has been issued and “bond” money is needed to be paid immediately. If not, they will be arrested.

    In the most recent incident reported, the false identifier instructed the citizen to purchase an iTunes gift card and claimed a credit card number was needed  in order to secure their freedom.

    Under no circumstance will a citizen be receiving a call from the police department forcing them to release their credit card number, private information, or purchase a pre-paid card over the phone for payment of bonds or any fees, police said.

    If anyone has questions regarding the scam alert issued or a possible warrant for an arrest, contact the City of Denton Police Department Warrants Division, 940-349-7932, to arrange payments.


