Denton Police Address Rise in Crashes Along I-35E Service Roads

Construction and heavy traffic are a factor in an increase in car crashes along some busy Denton roads. Police fear it could get worse, when a new Buc-ees opens this fall, Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

Police in Denton are trying to find a solution to what’s become a dangerous situation on service roads which run parallel to I-35E. Dozens of crashes have occurred along the roads, which are also construction zones.

The already tight roads, which serve as feeder routes for traffic entering and exiting the freeway, have only become tighter – with lane reductions due to construction.

“It's actually gotten a little dicey,” said commuter John Sardina of Denton. “The traffic, a lot of times it's cutting in and out. Because it's so narrow, you really gotta pay attention to what you're doing because it happens very quickly."

According to city of Denton staff reports, nearly 60 motor vehicle accidents have happened on I-35E service roads in 2018, in the stretch just south of Loop 288. At intersections like Brinker Rd. drivers have to pick their spots carefully.

Bill Cosby Arrives to Court for Sentencing

Bill Cosby arrived at the Montgomery County Courthouse early Monday, where a judge will decide if the 81-year-old comedian will go to prison as a result of his sexual assault conviction. (Published Monday, Sept. 24, 2018)

“We have seen a number of crashes through there,” said Bryan Cose, Denton Police spokesman.

City officials fear the problem might get worse before it gets better. The construction in the area includes an underpass at Brinker, where a Buc-ees gas station is slated to open in the fall. Designed to improve traffic flow, it won't be done in time for the store's opening.

“It will add some complications,” said Cose. “It will add some density to the traffic."

Video Local Charity Gifts Disabled Veteran Accessible Home

One concern for police, there are few safe spots where they can enforce traffic.

“The biggest challenge is it's a confined area with the construction,” said Cose. “There are barriers. There are no shoulders where there used to be shoulders."

Cose says drivers can help avoid accidents in the area by simply slowing down.