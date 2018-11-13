Freight Trains Could Affect Denton Police Response Times

A Denton city council member says police response to some calls is being hindered by freight trains which pass through town. That could be a factor in an eventual push for a new police headquarters.

Several times a day in Denton, freight trains roar through the heart of downtown. When it happens, all traffic stops. Sometimes, that includes a police cruiser.

"Sometimes when you're en route to a call, you'll be stopped by a train," said Bobby Smith, assistant Denton police chief. "So for several minutes you'll have to wait while the train passes by."

In response, Denton city council member Gerard Hudspeth wanted to know how often it happens.

That, to me, is concerning,” said Hudspeth. "It's very important because it becomes a service issue."

Denton's police station is just a few hundred feet from the tracks that cut through town. According to data compiled by city officials, Denton police officers were stuck in that traffic while a train passed 72 times in the first 10 months of the year.

"To know there's a concern and not do anything, that's dangerous," Hudspeth said.

When an officer is stuck waiting for a train, other officers are often dispatched, said Smith, depending on the seriousness of the call. Thirty of the 72 calls were considered priority one -- the top level of seriousness.

"If it's a call where someone's life is in imminent danger, multiple units would be responding,” said Smith, who added he's not aware of a situation where service was seriously disrupted while a responding officer was held up by a passing train.

Hudspeth said police response is a priority of his because Denton is growing. He is also using data to make an argument for a new police station. He would like to see a new headquarters on one side of the tracks, and perhaps a substation on the other.

"It's just one of those things," Hudspeth said. "If we could look at it in the future, why would we avoid doing it?"