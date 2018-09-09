Denton Names New Police Chief

The new Denton Police Chief, Frank Dixon, has 23 years of law enforcement experience, and most recently served as Austin's assistant police chief.

Nearly two weeks after releasing a list of six finalists, the Denton Police Department has named a new chief.

Frank Dixon will come to Denton from Austin, where he worked for 23 years, most recently serving as the city's assistant police chief.

Dixon will replace Lee Howell, who resigned and became Saginaw's chief of police.

Denton began its nationwide selection process in June, working with the recruitment firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The six finalists were selected from a total of 111 applications.

The biography the city released for Dixon when it announced the finalists is below.

Assistant Chief Frank Dixon, Austin Police Department

Assistant Chief Dixon has served with the Austin Police Department for 23 years. He currently leads the Department's South Patrol Bureau, Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, and the Special Operations Division, which includes the SWAT team, Bomb Squad, Air Support Unit, and K-9 Unit. Prior to being appointed Assistant Chief, Dixon was a lieutenant in the Internal Affairs Division, and has previously served as a lieutenant in the Organized Crime Division and the Region 3 Patrol Services Division. He has also served in other various roles, including uniformed patrol, Street Response, Narcotics, Gang Unit/Major Crimes Task Force, Homicide Detective, Patrol K-9, SWAT Sergeant, and Counter-Assault Strike Team. Dixon holds a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice from Lamar University and is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police by the Police Executive Research Forum, APD's Leadership Command College, and the West Point Leadership Course.