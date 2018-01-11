Denton Leaders to Consider Tougher Parking Requirements

New development in Denton has put a squeeze on already limited parking, and city leaders are now considering tougher parking requirements. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

The city of Denton is considering tougher parking space requirements for apartment buildings. City leaders say a lack of sufficient parking is a growing problem, especially in neighborhoods around the University of North Texas campus.

"Yeah, it's very frustrating," said UNT junior Simeon Idahosa. "It's hard to find spots, every day of the week."

Denton Mayor Chris Watts says many apartment buildings do not have adequate parking spaces, so residents are forced to find on-street parking. That has prompted a review of parking requirements in the city's trouble spots.

"From a public safety perspective, people get home late at night, there's not enough places to park on site, then they have to find an off-site spot," Watts said. "Those options may be very limited."

Viewer Video: Cars Drive Over Rocks on I-635 TEXpress

NBC 5 viewer Gerald Walker shared video of cars driving over rocks that were spilled across the Interstate 635 TEXpress lanes in Dallas. (Published Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018)

"It's a good idea," Idahosa said. "It makes them more aware of what we're going through."

With Denton's growth, parking is already at a premium. Watts says the timing makes sense. Leaders say a public hearing will be held — possibly next month — before any parking changes are considered in Denton.