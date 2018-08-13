Denton ISD Faces EpiPen Shortage to Start School Year

Denton Independent School District will not have backup EpiPens on its campuses to start the 2018-19 school year, a district spokesperson said Monday.

The district typically keeps four EpiPens at each of its 41 schools, said Denton ISD communications coordinator Julie Zwahr. The culprit is a national shortage of the emergency treatment for allergic reactions.

Denton ISD said the medication expires each year and it was working with the manufacturer to obtain its order.

According to Zwahr, most parents of students who need the medication send a dose to the school to have on hand, but the district felt it should notify parents that there will not be backup doses on campuses at the start of the school year.

The first day of school in Denton ISD is Wednesday.