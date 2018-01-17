Denton Hospital Remembers Murdered Little Elm Officer

Medical City Denton honored Little Elm Police Detective Jerry Walker a year after his murder by naming a room in the Emergency Department in his honor. (Published 2 hours ago)

The hospital where doctors and nurses tried to save a Little Elm police detective shot during a standoff one year ago, is honoring his memory.

First responders and hospital personnel gathered at Medical City Denton to honor the memory of Detective Jerry Walker.

On January 17, 2017 Walker responded to a call for a man with a gun. That man, Rudy Garcia, shot Walker, who was taken to the Denton hospital, where he later died. Garcia was killed when other police officers returned fire.

Those who worked at he hospital say the day started like any other day. Until it wasn't.

"It's every cop's wife's worst dream," said Mistie Brown, a registered trauma nurse who was on duty that day. Her own husband works in law enforcement. "It was pretty emotional, but you just have to put that aside and do your job."

Scott Tellez, an Emergency Department clinical supervisor, remembers a valiant effort to save Detective Walker's life.

"As they came out of the resuscitation room, they almost felt defeated," he said. "But knowing everything that could have been done, was done."

Several first responders and hospital personnel gathered in the hospital chapel for a remembrance service. A plaque was also hung outside the room in the Emergency Department where Walker died. That room is now named in his honor.

"Detective Walker was a loved and respected member of the Little Elm Police Department," said Rhonda Ross, vice president of nursing, who choked back her emotions as she remembered the day. "During his life he touched many lives, and in his passing I know firsthand, he has touched many more."

One by one, those touched by Walker's death celebrated his life -- walking into the room and placing roses on a bed. Part of the healing from a day the likes of which they never hope to experience again.

"The closure is the thing we really wanted to work towards," said Tellez. "Especially those of us who were here that night. It means a lot."