Denton Dog Park Users: Pick Up After Your Pooch

Complaints about people not picking up after their dogs have prompted Denton parks officials to hire a firm to clean up dog droppings -- on the taxpayers' dime. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Following numerous complaints about people not cleaning up after dogs, the city of Denton has hired a firm to take care of the messes left behind.

At the city's Wiggly Field Dog Park, it's one sign of spring -- the abundant, four-legged crowd at the city's municipal dog park.

"We like it because it gives them a change to play," said Lauren Cross, as she watched her three dogs run free in the park.

Wiggly Field is a popular spot -- with a problem, caused by irresponsible dog owners.

"It's definitely frustrating," she said of the piles of dog feces that dot the park. "I've definitely seen people who sit and watch their dog use the restroom, and they don't pick it up.

"That's our current challenge now, just getting users to clean up after their pets," said Gary Packan, Denton parks director.

The city provides plastic bags at several stations throughout the park. Packan said about 60,000 of those bags were used last year.

"They're available for residents to use," he said. "We just have to get them to use them."



In response to complaints, the city parks department has hired a firm to clean up the dog droppings weekly, at a cost of $110 per week.

Packan says Denton Animal Control officers will increase enforcement at the park, when they can. The ticket for not cleaning up animal waste can range between $100 and $500 for a violation, which is a class C misdemeanor.

"There's a couple people who come out here, and all they do is pick up other people's dog poop," said Cross.

Those who use the park -- say it shouldn't have to come to that. "It's just a blatant disregard for other people," she said.