Denton Discusses Bike-Sharing Regulations - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Denton Discusses Bike-Sharing Regulations

By Scott Gordon

Published at 4:47 PM CST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Denton Discusses Bike-Sharing Regulations
    NBC 5 News

    The Denton City Council on Tuesday discussed a pilot program requiring bike-share companies to get a city permit and follow strict rules to avoid bicycles littering sidewalks and rights-of-way.

    The permit would last nine months, limit companies to a certain number of bicycles each, and impose other restrictions.

    Only one company currently operates in Denton but others have expressed interest.

    Council members told Denton Transportation Director Mark Nelson they were concerned about an influx of bicycles like Dallas has experienced.

    "This is ridiculous," Mayor Chris Watts said. "We don't let people put mattresses on the side of the road. These things are everywhere."

    City Councilman Gerard Hudspeth said he feared the permit process would over-regulate bike businesses.

    "We're not talking about going after Kroger's because their shopping carts end up in a ditch," he said.

    No vote was taken and the discussion will continue at a future meeting.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices