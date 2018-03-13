'Yarn Divas' Give Their Time out of Love

A group of Denton County ladies spends a day each week knitting items for those in need. Over the years, they've made thousands of hats, gloves, socks and blankets. (Published 4 hours ago)

A group of women from Denton County is using their talent to do good.

The women's knitting group at Robson Ranch meets every Tuesday afternoon, and together they have knitted untold numbers of blankets, hats, gloves and other items.

"Truly, it's become the highlight of my week," said Nancy Chorba. "I really look forward to this."

With knitting needles in hand and balls of yarn on the table, there are just two rules for this group: no politics and no religion.

The ladies started getting together about 15 years ago.

"We were all sitting around and said if we have a group we're gonna have to have a name," said Sasha Miller, one of the founders.

They settled on "Yarn Divas," and they haven't stopped since. Most of the items they knit wind up being donated to North Texas charities — everything from blankets for newborns to special hats for cancer patients going through chemotherapy.

Recently, the Yarn Divas helped deliver close to 400 items they knitted to expecting mothers — wives and girlfriends of military personnel stationed at Fort Hood.

"It's my favorite thing to do," said Pauline House. "I love to give, and this makes me feel important."

They don't do it for recognition, but what these ladies do is making a difference.

"We like doing what we do," said Carol Heine. "Actually we love what we do, or we wouldn't do so much of it."