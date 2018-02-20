A student in Denton County has been arrested after police say she made an "alarming statement" on social media.



Dalayna Stanford, a 17-year-old student at Krum High School, was booked into Krum City Jail Monday night after police said she posted the statement on Snapchat.



Police confirmed the teen made the statement but didn't elaborate on what it said.



Officers said the statement was about "kids in general."



The following message was sent to staff and parents of Krum Independent School District Monday at 9:15 p.m.

The administration of KISD was made aware of a social media post this evening made by a student of KHS. We take the safety of our students very seriously and authorities were called immediately. We appreciate the vigilance and prompt communication from concerned parents and community members which ensured the necessary action was taken.



Three other students from schools in Arlington and Cedar Hill were also recently arrested for making threats.