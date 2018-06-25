Denton Considers Major Recycling Changes

The Denton City Council is considering major changes to its recycling program.

A search for efficiencies could lead to big changes for Denton’s recycling program as the City Council considers proposed changes Tuesday.

For Dave Peak, the trip to the recycling dropoff on at the Corner of North Elm Street and Congress Avenue is a regular routine.

“It’s important to me,” said Peak, as he places glass bottles in a recycling container. “Giving back, things that can be reused and repurposed.”

Changes could be coming to the way Denton recycles. The biggest proposal would see residential pickup go from weekly -- to every other week.

The city of Denton recently hired a consultant to look at the efficiency of its solid waste program. Among the recommendations, get rid of underperforming recycling programs; hold off on planned expansion of multi-family recycling at places like apartment complexes and do away with the city's household chemical collection.

“I don’t see a reason to not have it available on an everyday basis,” said Peak. “I think it’s important that people have choices when it comes to recycling.”

Councilwoman Keely Briggs wants the city to hold off on a decision. In an update posted on her web site, Briggs -- who is out of town -- said she was “immediately concerned” with some of the proposals, and indicated it was a matter of balancing savings with what's important to Denton.

For Peak, recycling is about doing what is right.

“This is important for our environment,” he said. “Give back. That’s what it’s all about.”