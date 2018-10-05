Denton Commuters Bracing for More Road Construction

Residents and business owners in Denton are bracing for another round of road construction. On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to answer questions about a two year project to widen U.S. Route 377 from Denton to Flower Mound.

David Brown owns several homes on both sides of U.S. 377. Starting next month, it will become a construction zone.

“We know it's got to happen,” said Brown. “Even though it will be an inconvenience for those of us up and down the highway."

The TxDOT project will widen the two lane road to six lanes. Brown says he understands the need to widen U.S. 377 from two lanes to six. As Denton has grown, so has the amount of traffic. Still, he has questions.

“We're wondering how we can get access and egress into the properties,” he said. “We're looking forward to finding that out."

The city of Denton recently sent letters to 1,300 homes and businesses along U.S. 377, notifying neighbors about a public meeting, where TxDOT officials and city staffers will answer questions about the road project. The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8, at McMath Middle School in Denton. A web site has also been established for project updates.

“In talking to TxDOT, they're going to do what they can to minimize impact during construction,” said Stuart Birdseye, city of Denton spokesman. “The more you can plan ahead, the better. If you can avoid some of the construction, go that way."

MORE:US377Denton.com