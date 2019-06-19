Denton City Council voted to keep a large mural outside Andy's Bar.

The mural wraps around the downtown building, which also happens to be a historic landmark.

The bar's owner, Eric Pulido, didn't get the Historic Landmark Commission's approval to paint the front of the building.

In October, by a vote of 7-0, Denton's Historic Landmark Commission ruled the facade would have to be painted over, saying it didn't fit in with downtown Denton's historic character.

Pulido appealed the decision.

On Tuesday evening, council members decided the mural could stay.