Denton City Council Votes to Keep Large Mural on Downtown Historic Building - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Denton City Council Votes to Keep Large Mural on Downtown Historic Building

By Holley Ford

Published 23 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Denton City Council Votes to Keep Large Mural on Downtown Historic Building
    NBC 5 News
    Denton city council decided Tuesday a large mural outside a popular bar can stay, Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

    Denton City Council voted to keep a large mural outside Andy's Bar.

    The mural wraps around the downtown building, which also happens to be a historic landmark.

    The bar's owner, Eric Pulido, didn't get the Historic Landmark Commission's approval to paint the front of the building.

    In October, by a vote of 7-0, Denton's Historic Landmark Commission ruled the facade would have to be painted over, saying it didn't fit in with downtown Denton's historic character.

    Facebook Announces New Cryptocurrency 'Libra'

    [NATL] Facebook Announces New Cryptocurrency 'Libra'
    Facebook has announced plans to enter the banking business by launching a new digital currency. The social media giant says it wants to make sending money around the world as easy as sending a photo or message with the new "Libra" cryptocurrency.
     
    (Published 5 hours ago)

    Pulido appealed the decision.

    On Tuesday evening, council members decided the mural could stay.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices