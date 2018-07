Denton police have resolved a gas leak that caused them to shut down Locust Street between the streets of Sycamore and Hickory.

Multiple police and fire department units were on the scene; the gas company was also on scene addressing the issue, according to police.

The gas leak caused the evacuation of a First United Methodist Church in the area.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

