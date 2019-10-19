Denton Bicyclist Dead After Being Hit by Vehicle

A bicyclist died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Denton, police say.
A witness said a vehicle struck a bicyclist about 8:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Loop 288, near Audra Lane.
The man was identified as Gentry Watson, 62, of Denton by the Tarrant County medical examiner.
Preliminary findings indicate that a 2014 Hyundai hatchback was driving southbound on Loop 288 when the vehicle hit Watson as he attempted to cross the road, police said.
Police are investigating any additional factors surrounding the incident.