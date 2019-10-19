Denton Bicyclist Dead After Being Hit by Vehicle

A bicyclist died Friday night after he was hit by a vehicle in Denton, police say.

A witness said a vehicle struck a bicyclist about 8:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Loop 288, near Audra Lane.

The man was identified as Gentry Watson, 62, of Denton by the Tarrant County medical examiner.

Preliminary findings indicate that a 2014 Hyundai hatchback was driving southbound on Loop 288 when the vehicle hit Watson as he attempted to cross the road, police said.

Astronauts Make History With NASA's First All-Female Spacewalk

American astronauts Jessica Meir and Christina Koch made history Friday with NASA's first all-female spacewalk. The astronauts walked outside the International Space Station to replace a faulty battery. (Published Friday, Oct. 18, 2019)

Police are investigating any additional factors surrounding the incident.