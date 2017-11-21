Denison Teens Charged in Fatal Shooting of Boy, 5 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Denison Teens Charged in Fatal Shooting of Boy, 5

    Two North Texas teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 5-year-old boy Sunday in Denison, police say.

    KTEN reported Tuesday that Ryan Clay, 18, and Sabrina Nino, 17, were each charged with capital murder of a child under 10 years old. Both are from Denison, police said.

    According to police, the five-year-old boy and his 11-year-old brother were inside a home in the 1700 block of West Elm Street when they were shot at about 11 p.m.

    The 5-year-old boy was fatally wounded, police say. The 11-year-old was treated with injuries that were not life-threatening at a Dallas-area hospital.

    A Denison police spokesman told KETK Tuesday the investigation is ongoing, and there may be more arrests in the future.

