Demolition Threat for Hurst Apartment Complex With 700 Code Violations

The owner of a Hurst apartment complex with 700 code violations faces the threat of demolition this month and around 100 tenants face homelessness if the infractions are not corrected.

The Dakota Place Apartments are at 450 E. Hurst Boulevard (Texas Highway 10) near the Bell Helicopter Plant.

Owner Charles Mercer said Monday the city is treating him unfairly as he tries to provide affordable housing for low income tenants.

"We've been fighting with the city for years," Mercer said. "What we know we've fixed. But they find other things. Then it's another notice. It just counts as not being fixed."

Mercer said he has tried to make roof repairs.

"They would not give us a permit to fix the roof," Mercer said. "And a lady stayed out of her home, a 70-year-old woman, for a year and a half. All her stuff was in the room and they would not let her back in her room."

Tenant Oscar Pate said he likes Dakota Place and the owner and he hopes to keep living in his $700 a month one-bedroom apartment

"I've just known him for several years and I've been good," Pate said.

Tenant Cayla Corrigan was moving out of the complex Monday. Corrigan said she has made repairs on her own that the owner refused to make and suffered through other problems that were never repaired.

"The place has been a big issue and had a lot of problems for the 6 years that I've lived here, the mold, the pest control, the management not up to date," she said. "Today I'm gone. I'm gone. This is Dakota Place, the worst place you can possibly live."

Corrigan said she paid about $1000 a month for a 2-bedroom apartment.

"I came here long enough to save up, get my credit fixed, go to school and I'm gone," she said.

City of Hurst Assistant City Manager Malaika Marion Farmer issued a statement Monday: