Demolition Moves Forward at Valley View Mall

The lawsuits are settled and demolition is moving forward again at Valley View Mall in Dallas.

Developer Scott Beck shared the information Wednesday and the neighborhood City Councilman Lee Kleinman confirmed the settlements.

The city and a neighbor sued the developer when plans for the Midtown project at the site fell far behind schedule.

The developer said he is committed to moving forward now with that plan for high rise apartment, office and retail at the old mall site on I-635 between Preston Road and Montfort Drive.

