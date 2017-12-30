Demolition crews started tearing down parts of the old Dallas I.S.D. administration building on Ross Avenue on Saturday.
The district sold the building to Dallas-based Leon Capital Group for more than $9 million. The school district has now consolidated it's offices into a high-rise building off Central Expressway.
The Dallas Morning News reports that Leon Capital has filed plans with the city to turn the building into a 380-unit apartment community. The buildings will be five stories tall with a six level parking garage nearby.
The plans also include the existing central building of the D.I.S.D. headquarters that face Ross Avenue.
Earlier this month Leon Capital's David Cocanougher told The Dallas Morning News "We are still working on how it will look and the details on the project. We are trying to have a cohesive development and incorporate the existing structure."
You can read more from The Dallas Morning News here.