Democrats Bash President Trump at Fort Worth MLK Parade

Speaking at Fort Worth's Martin Luther King parade, two leading Democrats suggested President Trump is fueling racial tensions and making it feel like "midnight in America." (Published 16 minutes ago)

Speaking at Fort Worth’s Martin Luther King parade, two leading Democrats suggested President Trump is fueling racial tensions and making it feel like “midnight in America.”

Longtime Tarrant County Commissioner Roy Brooks spoke to a crowd gathered at Sundance Square after high school bands marched down Houston Street.

"You all can be forgiven if you look at what is going on on the national scene and you decide that it's midnight in America,” he said.

Rep. Marc Veasey, a Fort Worth Democrat, reacted to President Trump’s alleged comments last week, using the word “s***hole” to refer to Africa and Haiti.

Traffic Alert Fiery Crash Closes I-30 in Rowlett

"For those of us who were brought here in chains, our descendants came from a great place, with great resources, known as Africa,” he said. “It was nobody's hole. It was a tremendous place."

Trump denies making the comment during a meeting with senators at the White House.

Brooks also criticized the president for his actions on illegal immigration and health care but closed on an upbeat note.

"You cannot give up hope because after midnight comes the dawn,” he said.

Mayor Betsy Price steered clear of national politics, noting the progress that the country has made toward King’s dream of racial equality.

“Are we perfect? No we're not,” she said. “But we're better than we used to be. And with Dr. King's words to guide us we will continue to improve."