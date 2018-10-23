Democratic Yard Signs Burned In Richardson: RFD

Several democratic yard signs in a Richardson neighborhood were burned overnight. (Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018)

What to Know Investigators said five homes had democratic yard signs burned overnight.

The signs were primarily in support of Beto O'Rourke and Colin Allred.

If you have any information about who may be responsible, contact Richardson Fire Dept.

Investigators in Richardson are working to figure out who torched several political yard signs Monday night.

Officials with the Richardson Fire Department released a photo of what's left of one of the signs in a yard near North Floyd Road and Twilight Trail.

Investigators said the signs burned were democratic, primarily for Beto O'Rourke and Colin Allred.

There were about five yards the suspect(s) hit.

If you have any information about who may be responsible for the damage, contact the Richardson Fire Department.