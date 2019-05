Kirsten Gillibrand had a meet and greet in Dallas May 5, 2019.

U.S. Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand had a meet and greet Sunday afternoon in Dallas.

The event, hosted by the Texas Democratic Party, gave people the opportunity to hear her speak about how she got involved with politics and why she wants to be president.

“I think we need a president who’s brave, who will stand up to do the rights things for the right reasons and that’s who I am,” Gillibrand said.

The event was located at the Sundown at Granada in Dallas.

