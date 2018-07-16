Demarcus Lawrence and the Dallas Cowboys were unable to reach a long-term deal, a source told NBC 5's Jean-Jacques Taylor, meaning the defensive end will play under the Franchise Tag this season.

The tag will pay Lawrence upwards of $17 million this season. The Cowboys will now have the choice to tag Lawrence again or sign him to an extension after the season.

The defensive end was reportedly looking for five-year deal, but reports surfaced throughout the off-season pointing toward the unlikeliness that the two sides would reach a deal.

Lawrence was one of the most productive defensive lineman in the NFL last season, ranking second in sacks and forcing four fumbles.