A crash along US 75 shut down all northbound lanes of the highway north of downtown Thursday morning.

Two trucks, one of them a tanker truck, collided near McCommas Boulevard before sunrise.

It is not clear what the truck was carrying or what was spilled on the highway.

Delays in the area are as high as 90 minutes, according to KRLD-FM.

It's not yet clear when the northbound lanes will be reopened to traffic.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.