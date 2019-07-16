Deep Ellum Robbers Use Drugs to Lure Victims, Police Say

Dallas police are looking for a pair of robbers who are suspected of using drugs to lure their victims in Deep Ellum.

In each case the victims were offered a drag from what they thought was a joint of marijuana, police said. A substance in the joints caused the victims to pass out, and when they came to, their belongings were stolen.

According to police, the first incident happened at about 1:35 a.m. July 11 in the 2700 block of Elm Street. Two men approached the victim and asked him to smoke marijuana. The victim agreed, took a drag of the joint and then passed out. When he regained consciousness, he noticed he was missing property, police said.

On July 14, officers patrolling the 2500 block of Main Street found a second victim passed out with a similar account. A third robbery victim was found passed out about thirty minutes later, police said.

The suspects were described by police as black men with ages between 20-30 years old. One of the men is about five feet tall, weighs 190 pounds and possibly goes by the name Bonton. The second suspect is six feet tall, 170 pounds and had been wearing a white durag during the first robbery, police said.

Police suspect there may be other cases that have gone unreported. If you recognize the suspects or have information that can help investigators, call 911.