Deck Collapses at Cedar Hill Home Listed For Sale

Cedar Hill firefighters and EMS responders were called to a home in Lake Ridge Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, after a report of a deck collapse.

A deck apparently collapsed Wednesday at a home listed for sale in the Cedar Hill neighborhood of Lake Ridge.

From Texas SkyRanger, it appears part of the multi-level deck collapsed on the backside of a home on the 900 block of Hickory Knob Circle.

According to Zillow and Realtor.com, the house is currently listed for sale.

Several ambulances were at the scene, though no injuries have been confirmed. It's not clear who was at the home at the time of the collapse.

