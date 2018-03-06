Decision 2018: Election Day Information

Tuesday is Election Day across Texas. Here's the information you need to cast your ballot before the polls close.
Due to an appeals court decision in 2017 that Texas' voter ID law discriminated against minorities and the poor, the state was forced to change the law ahead of the November 2017 election. Instead of requiring voters to show one of seven forms of suitable ID -- a list that included concealed handgun permits, but not college IDs -- the state will now let those without such an ID to sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration allowing them to cast a regular full ballot. Supporting forms of identification will also be accepted if the voter does not have another form of ID or if they are unable to obtain one.
Dallas County
- Election Day Polling Locations - Republican Party
- Election Day Polling Locations - Democratic Party
- Voting Precinct Look-up by Address
- Voter Look-up and Sample Ballot
Tarrant County
Collin County
Denton County
Johnson County
Ellis County
Kaufman County
Rockwall County
- Election Day Polling Locations (Scroll down past the early voting information)
- Sample Ballot Look-up
Hunt County
Parker County
Other North Texas Counties
Anderson County Elections
Cooke County Elections
Bosque County Elections
Comanche County Elections (No known web page)
Delta County Elections
Erath County Elections
Fannin County Elections
Freestone County Elections
Hamilton County Elections
Henderson County Elections
Hill County Elections
Hopkins County Elections
Jack County Elections
Lamar County Elections
Montague County Elections
Navarro County Elections
Palo Pinto County Elections
Rains County Elections
Van Zandt County Elections
Wise County Elections