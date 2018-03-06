Decision 2018: Election Day Information

Tuesday is Election Day across Texas. Here's the information you need to cast your ballot before the polls close.

Due to an appeals court decision in 2017 that Texas' voter ID law discriminated against minorities and the poor, the state was forced to change the law ahead of the November 2017 election. Instead of requiring voters to show one of seven forms of suitable ID -- a list that included concealed handgun permits, but not college IDs -- the state will now let those without such an ID to sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration allowing them to cast a regular full ballot. Supporting forms of identification will also be accepted if the voter does not have another form of ID or if they are unable to obtain one.

Dallas County

Tarrant County

Collin County

Denton County

Johnson County

Ellis County

Kaufman County

Rockwall County

Hunt County

Parker County

Other North Texas Counties

Anderson County Elections

Cooke County Elections

Bosque County Elections

Comanche County Elections (No known web page)

Delta County Elections

Erath County Elections

Fannin County Elections

Freestone County Elections

Hamilton County Elections

Henderson County Elections

Hill County Elections

Hopkins County Elections

Jack County Elections

Lamar County Elections

Montague County Elections

Navarro County Elections

Palo Pinto County Elections

Rains County Elections

Van Zandt County Elections

Wise County Elections

