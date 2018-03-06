Decision 2018: Election Day Information - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Decision 2018: Election Day Information

Published at 8:07 PM CST on Mar 5, 2018 | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Tuesday is Election Day across Texas. Here's the information you need to cast your ballot before the polls close.

    Due to an appeals court decision in 2017 that Texas' voter ID law discriminated against minorities and the poor, the state was forced to change the law ahead of the November 2017 election. Instead of requiring voters to show one of seven forms of suitable ID -- a list that included concealed handgun permits, but not college IDs -- the state will now let those without such an ID to sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration allowing them to cast a regular full ballot. Supporting forms of identification will also be accepted if the voter does not have another form of ID or if they are unable to obtain one.

    Dallas County

    Tarrant County

    Collin County

    Denton County

    Johnson County

    Ellis County

    Kaufman County

    Rockwall County

    Hunt County

    Parker County

    Other North Texas Counties

    Anderson County Elections
    Cooke County Elections
    Bosque County Elections
    Comanche County Elections (No known web page)
    Delta County Elections
    Erath County Elections
    Fannin County Elections
    Freestone County Elections
    Hamilton County Elections
    Henderson County Elections
    Hill County Elections
    Hopkins County Elections
    Jack County Elections
    Lamar County Elections
    Montague County Elections
    Navarro County Elections
    Palo Pinto County Elections
    Rains County Elections
    Van Zandt County Elections
    Wise County Elections

