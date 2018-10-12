Decatur to "Paint the Town Pink" - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Decatur to "Paint the Town Pink"

By Ben Russell NBC 5

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    'Paint the Town Pink' Event Moves Inside

    Breast cancer survivors and their families will be invited to make their mark Friday in what has become an annual tradition in Downtown Decatur.

    Paint the Town Pink is an effort by the Decatur Main Street Program to do just that - paint the center stripe of Main Street pink in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

    Because of rainy weather the event was moved inside Friday to the Decatur Visitor Center.

    Funds raised from the event go toward Mary's Gift and Wise Health Foundation. Mary's Gift provides mammography services to uninsured and underinsured residents of Wise County. Click here for more information.

