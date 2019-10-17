The Trinity River Authority Denton Creek Regional Wastewater System experienced an overflow in its collection system on Wednesday, Oct. 16, around 10:30 a.m.

The overflow begin in a manhole located at 13600 North Freeway in Fort Worth. A buildup of debris blocked a 24-inch line and caused an overflow upstream.

Crews are working to eliminate the blockage.

All wastewater overflows that are more than 100,000 gallons must be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the public, and other designated public officials. The final estimated quantity of Wednesday's overflow will be reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Death Toll, Damages Climb From Typhoon Hagibis

The death toll from Typhoon Hagibis climbed to 53 on Tuesday, days after it tore through Japan and left hundreds of thousands of homes wrecked, flooded or out of power. Hagibis caused more than 200 rivers to overflow when it hit the island nation on Saturday. (Published Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019)

No public drinking water supplies were threatened or contaminated by the overflow, but some aquatic life has been affected. Reduced oxygen levels in the area of the overflow caused some fish to die.

The area is being aerated to add oxygen back to the water and is not an area where people engage in recreational fishing.

The Trinity River Authority of Texas reminds the public to avoid contact with waste material, soil or water near the affected area.

Clean up in the area of the overslow is ongoing.